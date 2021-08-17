Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $43,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $39,695,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 99.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.52.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $8.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.62. 7,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.05 and a 12 month high of $227.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

