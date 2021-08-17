Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDL traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

