Flora Growth (FLGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flora Growth stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

