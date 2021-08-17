Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLUIF. HSBC downgraded shares of Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $40.35 on Friday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

