FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39. FMC has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

