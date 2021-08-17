Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,954,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

