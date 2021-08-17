Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $719,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,298 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in F.N.B. by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

