Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 57.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $318.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.76. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $319.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.