Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

