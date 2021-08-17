Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

