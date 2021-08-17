Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 46 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,252.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,991.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

