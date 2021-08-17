Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 792 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,242. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

