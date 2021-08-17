Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.08. 3,217,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,825. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.