Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,454 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,138,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 237,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 76,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. 209,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

