Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $635.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $596.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

