Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.42). Forte Biosciences posted earnings of ($9.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBRX shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 9,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

