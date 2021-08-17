Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after buying an additional 184,911 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after buying an additional 4,140,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after buying an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

