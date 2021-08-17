Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $235.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.70. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

