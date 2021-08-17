Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $32.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 10.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.74. 745,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

