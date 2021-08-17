Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.95. 1,932,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

