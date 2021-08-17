Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

