Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,611 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 52.6% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.