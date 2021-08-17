FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%.

NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 8,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FreightCar America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 246.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of FreightCar America worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

