Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 13,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 622% from the average session volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21.

Get Friendly Hills Bank alerts:

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Friendly Hills Bank operates as a community bank. The firm offers business and personal banking products and services including deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. It also provides payroll and tax management.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.