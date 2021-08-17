FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Down 3.2%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. 298,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,896,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The firm has a market cap of $55.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.