FUD.finance (FUD) Price Reaches $8.66 on Top Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.66 or 0.00019238 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $204,482.41 and approximately $713.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.96 or 0.00837681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00155531 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.