Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 5.90. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 195,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 108,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.