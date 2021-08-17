Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,914 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $635.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

