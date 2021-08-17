Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,789 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000.

VUSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,450. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11.

