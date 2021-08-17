Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 4,737 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 334,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,232. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96.

