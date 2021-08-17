Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. 21,963,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,494,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

