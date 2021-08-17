Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

