FY2021 Earnings Estimate for OppFi Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for OppFi in a report released on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OppFi’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on OppFi in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

OPFI stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

OppFi Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

