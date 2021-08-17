FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $445.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

