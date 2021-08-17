FY2021 EPS Estimates for TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Boosted by Cormark

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

TeraGo stock opened at C$5.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17. TeraGo has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$99.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

