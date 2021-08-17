FY2021 EPS Estimates for TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Boosted by Cormark

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.