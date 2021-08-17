FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

