FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter.
