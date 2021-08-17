FY2024 Earnings Forecast for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Issued By Truist Securiti

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.26.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion and a PE ratio of -25.40. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $69,584,426.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

