Gala (GALA) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Gala has a market cap of $146.37 million and $3.42 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00060815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00016590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.13 or 0.00913163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00049196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

