Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires New Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

