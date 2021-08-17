Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 565 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

