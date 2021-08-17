Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

