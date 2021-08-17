Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

