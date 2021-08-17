Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

CMCSA opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

