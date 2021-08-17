Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $83.51.

