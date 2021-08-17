Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 349 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

