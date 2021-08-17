GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,402 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

