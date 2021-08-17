GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.19 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $28.38 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00391165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,982,177 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

