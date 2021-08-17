Gameswap Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $176,745.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00832633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00100394 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.