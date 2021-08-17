GCN Coin (GCN) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $85,132.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00387001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

