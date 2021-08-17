GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.04 ($42.40).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.12 ($44.85) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.37.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

